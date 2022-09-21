Man arrested at Brownsville & Matamoros International Bridge on sexual abuse of a child charge
A man is behind bars in Cameron County after he was wanted on a warrant for continuous sexual abuse of a young child.
Juan Sandoval was arrested Wednesday after crossing back into the Valley through the Brownsville & Matamoros International Bridge in Brownsville.
The victim was under 14 years old, and the alleged abuse happened between 2017 and 2020.
Sandoval is being held on a $500,000 bond.
More News
News Video
-
Valley resident from Puerto Rico reacts to damage from Hurricane Fiona
-
Harlingen resident claims $20M scratch ticket prize
-
Mission CISD marks 33rd anniversary of deadly bus crash
-
Man arrested at Brownsville & Matamoros International Bridge on sexual abuse of...
-
Deadly shooting, body found in Harlingen appear to be connected, sheriff says