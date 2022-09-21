Man arrested at Brownsville & Matamoros International Bridge on sexual abuse of a child charge

A man is behind bars in Cameron County after he was wanted on a warrant for continuous sexual abuse of a young child.

Juan Sandoval was arrested Wednesday after crossing back into the Valley through the Brownsville & Matamoros International Bridge in Brownsville.

The victim was under 14 years old, and the alleged abuse happened between 2017 and 2020.

Sandoval is being held on a $500,000 bond.