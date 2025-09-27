Man arrested following anonymous tip of suspected drug dealing in Donna
Donna police arrested a man on drug charges after receiving an anonymous tip regarding suspected narcotics distribution at a home.
Police said Antonio Reyes Alegria was arrested and charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Police said they worked in conjunction with the Law Enforcement Emergency Regional Response Team and the Federal Bureau of Investigations to execute a search warrant at a residence on the 300 block of South 25th Street.
The operation stemmed from an anonymous tip regarding suspected narcotics distribution at the residence, according to police. After executing the search warrant, authorities found drugs in the home.
The investigation is ongoing, and no further details were released.
