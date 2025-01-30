Man arrested for allegedly abandoning dogs in rural Edinburg

A man was arrested after allegedly abandoning several dogs in rural Edinburg, according to Hidalgo County Precinct 4.

According to Precinct 4, deputies arrested Artemio Contreras Jr. for abandoning the dogs on a dirt road on Wednesday. He was charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals.

The precinct said they want to advise the public that animal abandonment is a criminal offense and offenders will be charged and prosecuted.