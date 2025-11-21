Man arrested for allegedly committing armed robberies in Cameron County

Jose Alberto Torres (Photo courtesy of the Cameron County Sheriff's Office)

A man was arrested for allegedly committing two armed robberies in Cameron County.

Jose Alberto Torres, 24, was identified as the suspect who allegedly robbed two convenience stores at gunpoint in Cameron County on November 15, according to a news release.

The first robbery occurred at around 2:15 a.m. at a Stripes convenience store in San Benito, according to the news release.

The news release said when deputies arrived, they made contact with the store clerk, who reported that an unknown male had entered the store and demanded all the money from the register.

The clerk said the suspect had his right hand concealed inside the pocket of his hoodie, according to the news release. The suspect would point his concealed hand at the clerk and said he would shoot if the clerk did not comply.

The news release said the clerk saw the suspect was holding what resembled a handgun inside the pocket. He gave the suspect all the cash, which totaled $79. Surveillance video showed the suspect committing the robbery and the getaway vehicle.

According to the news release, a short time later, at around 3:19 a.m., the Harlingen Police Department responded to an armed robbery at a convenience store within their city limits. Surveillance footage from the second robbery showed it was the same suspect from the San Benito robbery.

The Cameron County Sheriff's Office and Harlingen police were able to identify the suspect of both robberies as Torres, according to a news release. An arrest warrant was issued for Torres on a charge of armed robbery.

The news release said on Thursday, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals, the sheriff's office was able to locate and arrest Torres. During an interview with investigators, Torres voluntarily confessed to the crimes.

He remains incarcerated at Carrizales Rucker Detention Center and is pending arraignment.