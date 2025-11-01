Man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting minor in Alamo facing additional charges

A 19-year-old convicted sex offender arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor is now facing an additional charge in connection with the investigation in Alamo.

Malachi Isaiah Pineda is facing two charges of sexual assault, according to Alamo Police Department spokesman Lt. Eduardo Garza. Pineda was issued a $90,000 for those two additional charges. He was also charged with failure to register as a sex offender.

As previously reported, he was originally arraigned on October 27 and charged with indecent exposure with a child, unlawful restraint of an individual under 17 years of age and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Pineda's initial bond was $115,000, and he has been jailed since his first arraignment, according to Hidalgo County jail records.