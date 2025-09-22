Man arrested in connection with death of girlfriend's husband in Mission

A man was arrested on a manslaughter charge in connection with the death of his girlfriend's husband, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect was identified as one of two men who beat the victim before he was fatally struck by a vehicle in an unrelated incident, the sheriff's office said in a Monday news release.

More arrested are expected in connection with the investigation, the sheriff's office stated.

Juan Miguel Ibarra Armenta, 35, was booked on Monday into the Hidalgo County jail on a manslaughter charge in connection with the case, jail records show.

According to a news release, deputies with the sheriff's office responded to the area of Minnesota Road south of Mile 5 Road in rural Mission Sunday shortly before 9 p.m.

At the scene, deputies found the body of 31-year-old Christian Castillo.

According to the news release, witnesses said Castillo was being followed by a Chevrolet HHR occupied by at least two men, later identified as Ibarra Armenta and 32-year-old Jose Maximiliano Flores.

Witnesses said Armenta and Flores exited the vehicle and one of them struck Castillo multiple times with a wooden board, causing him to fall to the ground, according to the news release.

The news release said while Castillo was on the roadway, he was struck by a blue Chevrolet Silverado, killing him.

The truck is unrelated to the earlier assault and left the scene without stopping, the news release stated.

Investigators later learned the Chevrolet HHR was registered to Castillo's wife, who had previously filed an assault report against him that evening.

The news release said the vehicle was located near the intersection of Minnesota Road and Mile 5 Road with the wooden board inside the vehicle covered with apparent blood stains.

Throughout the investigation, the driver of the HHR was identified as Armenta, the boyfriend of Castillo's wife, according to the news release. He admitted to "being present" at the scene along with Flores, who was the one who struck Castillo with the board.

An arrest warrant was secured for Armenta on a charge of manslaughter, according to the news release.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114 or the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at 956-668-8477.