Man arrested on human smuggling charge following law enforcement pursuit in McAllen
A man was arrested in McAllen on charges of human smuggling and evading arrest, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez.
Hernandez said law enforcement attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Cadillac Escalade. The driver tried to evade arrest and DPS responded to assist.
The vehicle came to a stop in the area of 9th Street and Ash Avenue. The driver and an undocumented female migrant were the only occupants in the vehicle, according to Hernandez.
The driver was taken into custody by DPS, and the female migrant was released to U.S. Border Patrol custody.
Channel 5 News has reached out to Border Patrol for comment, but have not heard back yet.
This is a developing story, check back for further updates.
