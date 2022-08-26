Man charged, accused of stalking teen boy, Brownsville police say

A 24-year-old man was arrested after police say he stalked and enticed a teen boy for nine months.

Andre Franco, 24, faces multiple charges, including stalking, after what police described as a series of violations involving the same 14-year-old boy.

The alleged violations date back to November 2021.

“He's been repeatedly trying to manipulate this child, trying to be with him, finding locations where he's at,” Brownsville police spokesman Martin Sandoval said. “We have two other documented cases where Mr. Franco has been trying to do the same thing to other children which is the age range between 12 and 14. Luckily, the parents have been very vigilant and have called us and we've managed to stop it right then and there where it is.”

Police said they’re working to find out who else Franco has contacted.

Brownsville police ask anyone who’s had contact with Franco to call the Brownsville Police Department at 956-548-7000.