Man charged after banging on guests' room doors, threatening officers at Edinburg motel

Ernesto Aragon Cubria (Photo courtesy of Edinburg Police Department)

A man is charged after authorities responded to a disturbance call at an Edinburg motel.

Ernesto Aragon Cubria, 58, was reportedly intoxicated banging on other guests' doors at the Motel 6 on the 1800 block of South Closner Boulevard at approximately 9:11 p.m. Saturday.

Police were told Cubria had broken a window to a room and was told to leave, but refused. According to a news release from Edinburg police, officers advised him to leave the premises to which he responded to multiple threats to officials. He was seen in the room with a 10-inch knife.

After Cubria ignored several requests to exit the room, the Edinburg SWAT team was called to the scene. They gained entry to his room and were able to bring him out without incident.

No injuries were reported.

The 58-year-old is charged with criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor, and criminal trespass, a Class B misdemeanor. Curbria received a $10,000 bond.

Correction: The article has been corrected to reflect to exact time officials responded to the incident.