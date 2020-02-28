Man charged with capital murder of 4-month-old boy in Alton
ALTON – A man in Alton has been charged with capital murder of a 4-month-old boy.
On Monday, police were called to Mission Hospital regarding a report of an injury to a child. Upon their arrival, investigators learned the infant was taken to the hospital with head trauma.
Evidence led to the arrest of 28-year-old Edgar Cruz Reyes Vallejo, who was taking care of the baby belonging to his girlfriend at the time of the injury, according to a release. He was charged with injury to a child.
During the investigation, officials learned the infant had succumbed to his injuries. Medical examiners performed an autopsy, ruling a homicide. Authorities then upgraded the charge to capital murder.
More News
News Video
-
Black history museum set to open in San Benito
-
Edinburg CISD hold mental health aid certification courses for parents and staff
-
Edinburg police to plan for more self-defense courses amid demand
-
Court temporarily halts Trump's Remain in Mexico policy
-
Weslaco Museum inviting residents to donate items for time capsule