Man charged with capital murder of 4-month-old boy in Alton

Edgar Cruz Reyes Vallejo (Photo courtesy of Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office)

ALTON – A man in Alton has been charged with capital murder of a 4-month-old boy.

On Monday, police were called to Mission Hospital regarding a report of an injury to a child. Upon their arrival, investigators learned the infant was taken to the hospital with head trauma.

Evidence led to the arrest of 28-year-old Edgar Cruz Reyes Vallejo, who was taking care of the baby belonging to his girlfriend at the time of the injury, according to a release. He was charged with injury to a child.

During the investigation, officials learned the infant had succumbed to his injuries. Medical examiners performed an autopsy, ruling a homicide. Authorities then upgraded the charge to capital murder.