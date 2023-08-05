Man charged with criminal mischief after reportedly dancing naked near Mission business

Maynor Joacim Rivera. Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail records.

A 23-year-old man faces a charge of criminal mischief after reportedly dancing and jumping on top of vehicles naked in the parking lot of a Mission business, according to police.

Maynor Joacim Rivera, 23, was arrested Wednesday after damaging one of the vehicles in the incident, according to Mission police spokesman Investigator Art Flores.

Police responded to calls of a man walking around in the nude Wednesday at around 7:43 p.m. near the Aguilar’s Meat Market located at 1720 Bus. 83 where they encountered Rivera, Flores said.

Rivera was “non-complaint” when officers tried to get his attention. Rivera then climbed on top of a vehicle and started dancing on it, leaving dents in the hood of the car, Flores added.

In an interview with police, Rivera said he was under the influence of a narcotic during the incident and that he had no memory of what he did after consuming the drug, Flores said. Rivera’s bond is set at $20,000.