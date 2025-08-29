Man charged with deadly conduct in connection with Brownsville shooting incident

A man has been charged in connection with a shooting incident in Brownsville on Friday, according to a news release.

The news release said 32-year-old Francisco Lopez was charged with deadly conduct and issued a $12,000 bond.

At around 1:35 a.m., Brownsville police responded to the 3400 block of Pablo Kisel Boulevard in reference to shots fired in the area, according to the news release.

Officers spoke with multiple witnesses who provided "information that allowed authorities to place a lookout on a suspect and the suspect vehicle," according to the news release.

The news release said with assistance from the Cameron County Sheriff's Office, Brownsville police were able to locate and conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of Paredes Line Road and Avenida Carlos.

The driver was identified as Lopez, and he was taken into custody, according to the news release. Multiple casings were recovered at the scene of the incident, and a handgun was seized from Lopez's vehicle.