Man charged with intoxication manslaughter following deadly Hidalgo crash

A 40-year-old man was arraigned after he was identified as the driver who caused a three-vehicle crash that killed one man, Hidalgo Police Chief Romeo Rodriguez said.

The crash happened Tuesday at around 7:45 a.m. at the intersection of Dicker and McColl roads when Eguaciso Luna Jr. disregarded a traffic signal at the intersection, leading to the crash, according to Rodriguez.

Luna was charged with intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault, Rodriguez announced on Thursday.

One of the vehicles rolled over during the crash, and the man who died at the hospital was identified as a man in his 50s who was in a white SUV.

According to Rodriguez, the suspect was driving a white pick-up truck when he hit the SUV and another car.

Rodriguez previously said the suspect — now identified as Luna — was briefly hospitalized with major injuries following the crash. Two other individuals were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

“Luna displayed a blatant disregard for the safety of others ah he recklessly entered the intersection, leading to the fatal outcome,” Rodriguez said in a statement. “The case is a stark reminder of the consequences of being intoxicated while driving. Our department is committed to ensuring justice is served and that our roads remain safe for all members of the community.”

Bond for Luna was set at $350,000.