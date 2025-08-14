Man convicted in deadly Alton beating sentenced to 20 years

The man convicted in the beating death of an Alton man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Jesus Bernal was found guilty of manslaughter on Monday in connection with the deadly assault of Roman Andres Meza.

RELATED STORY: Alton man found guilty of manslaughter in victim's beating death

The incident happened in September 2023. Meza was found unconscious with facial injuries at the 900 block of North Oak Street; he died a few days after being hospitalized.

Bernal was originally charged with murder but was downgraded to manslaughter during his trial. He was one of two people arrested in connection with Meza's death.

Amy Villanueva was also arrested, and her trial is scheduled to start in September.