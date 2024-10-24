Man dies following auto-pedestrian accident in Edinburg

A 65-year-old man died Thursday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Edinburg.

A city of Edinburg spokesperson said the accident occurred around 7:30 a.m. when Edinburg police responded to the 600 block of north Jackson Road.

When officers arrived, they discovered a male pedestrian, identified as Israel Garcia, of Edinburg, had been struck by a Ford Explorer. Officers immediately initiated lifesaving measures and the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital, according to the spokesperson.

The spokesperson said the female driver of the Ford Explorer remained at the scene and is cooperating with authorities. The pedestrian later died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.