Man facing multiple charges in crash that knocked down light pole in Edinburg

A man has been arrested for suspected drunk driving after crashing into a light pole and leaving the scene, according to a news release.

The news release said 29-year-old Charles Parkinson is facing multiple charges including driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance and duty on striking structure, fixture or highway landscaping.

The crash occurred at around 6:35 a.m. Saturday in the area of Freddy Gonzalez Drive and Ann Street, according to the news release.

Officers discovered that a vehicle had struck a light pole and fled the scene, according to the news release. The crash caused some downed power lines and the roadway was immediately closed for public safety.

The road was closed from Sugar Road to 4th Street as city crews and the power company worked on repairs. The roadway was closed for a few hours but has since been reopened.

The news release said officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle, a 2002 Ford F-150, in the area of Sprague Road and 5th Avenue. The truck had major damage and was occupied by Parkinson.

Parkinson was taken into custody. He sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital, according to the news release.