Man found guilty in connection to 2020 murder of former Harlingen football star

A man who was charged in connection to the 2020 Harlingen murder of a former football star has been found guilty of murder by a jury.

RELATED STORY: Trial of man charged with murder of former Harlingen High School football star set for Tuesday

Juan Lozano was in court Thursday morning, where a jury deliberated and passed down the conviction. Lozano's sentence will be given later today.

Lozano was charged with murder in the stabbing death of Lesley Maurice Hunter, who was a running back at Harlingen High School in the 90s.

Two other men, Angel Pizano and Eduardo Aceves, were arrested in connection to the attack. Pizano is scheduled to appear in court on September 28.