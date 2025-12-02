Phar man found guilty of fatally shooting brother-in-law

A jury has found a man guilty of murder on Tuesday in connection with the shooting death of his brother-in-law in Pharr.

The shooting happened in September 2023.

Rheinchard Lara was charged in the fatal shooting of Roberto Garza at the 3400 block of Mezcal Drive. Garza was found dead on the sidewalk at the scene.

As previously reported, Lara and Garza were arguing outside the home when the shooting occurred. A witness was able to identify Lara as the shooter during a photo lineup.

Lara is scheduled for sentencing on Tuesday.