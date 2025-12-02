Phar man found guilty of fatally shooting brother-in-law
A jury has found a man guilty of murder on Tuesday in connection with the shooting death of his brother-in-law in Pharr.
The shooting happened in September 2023.
RELATED STORY: Man charged in Pharr shooting death of brother-in-law
Rheinchard Lara was charged in the fatal shooting of Roberto Garza at the 3400 block of Mezcal Drive. Garza was found dead on the sidewalk at the scene.
As previously reported, Lara and Garza were arguing outside the home when the shooting occurred. A witness was able to identify Lara as the shooter during a photo lineup.
Lara is scheduled for sentencing on Tuesday.
More News
News Video
-
Suspect hospitalized following robbery turned officer-involved shooting in Weslaco smoke shop
-
Phar man found guilty of fatally shooting brother-in-law
-
Hidalgo County inmate dies after being placed in restraints, reports says
-
Bond set at $100,000 for McAllen teen charged in deadly rollover crash
-
Teen charged after leaving her 1-year-old child at La Plaza Mall, police...
Sports Video
-
McAllen Memorial's Juliet Trevino signs with St. Mary's volleyball
-
RGV Vipers bounce back with 113-108 over Osceola Magic
-
Los Fresnos shines, Harlingen South goes into 2OT in pre-Thanksgiving boys basketball...
-
UTRGV football's Travis Bush holds final press conference of the season
-
UTRGV's Eddie Lee Marburger earned major conference awards and recognitions