Man in critical condition after overturned vehicle crash in Edinburg

One man is in critical condition after being involved in an overnight crash in Edinburg.

The crash happened at around 2 a.m. Saturday at the 2300 block of west Sprague Street.

A city spokesperson said officers found a vehicle overturned in a canal. They immediately jumped into the water and rescued a female.

Officers then saw a male was still inside the vehicle and quickly acted to rescue him, according to the spokesperson.

The male was unresponsive and officers began CPR. He was then transported to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition. The female only sustained minor injuries and is expected to recover.

The crash remains under investigation.