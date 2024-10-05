Man in critical condition after overturned vehicle crash in Edinburg
One man is in critical condition after being involved in an overnight crash in Edinburg.
The crash happened at around 2 a.m. Saturday at the 2300 block of west Sprague Street.
A city spokesperson said officers found a vehicle overturned in a canal. They immediately jumped into the water and rescued a female.
Officers then saw a male was still inside the vehicle and quickly acted to rescue him, according to the spokesperson.
The male was unresponsive and officers began CPR. He was then transported to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition. The female only sustained minor injuries and is expected to recover.
The crash remains under investigation.
More News
News Video
-
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024: Heavy rain at times, temps in the 80s
-
Weslaco police investigate reports of shots fired near Bobby Lackey Stadium
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Oct. 4, 2024
-
Consumer Reports: The great canned pumpkin
-
Highway memorial sign in Edinburg unveiled for fallen state trooper
Sports Video
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Oct. 4, 2024
-
Storm Montoya sets school touchdown record in Brownsville Veterans win over Pioneer
-
New museum exhibit to honor Weslaco Lady Panthers softball championship win
-
Game of the Week Preview: Port Isabel vs. Roma
-
Band of the Week - PSJA North High School