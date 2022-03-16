Man indicted on murder charge in death of missing Harlingen woman
A grand jury has indicted a man on a murder charge in Cameron County.
The indictment comes nearly four months after the death of Christy Martinez.
The Harlingen woman went missing right before Thanksgiving last year and her body was discovered 11 days later in a remote location in Cameron County.
The indictment reveals authorities believe the suspect - Isaac Vasquez - shot and killed Martinez on Nov. 24, 2021, the day after her family reported her missing.
