Man killed after crashing into cement block wall in Donna

An 18-year-old man was killed after colliding with a cement block wall in Donna.

According to police, the crash occurred at the intersection of FM 493 and Mile 9 at around 6:10 a.m. on Sunday.

Officers discovered a vehicle had collided with a cement block wall and an electrical pole, according to police. The man sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene; an autopsy has been ordered.

Police said preliminary information indicates the vehicle was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control, crossed into the southbound lane, left the roadway and crashed into the wall and pole.

The identity of the driver has not yet been released, and the crash remains under investigation.