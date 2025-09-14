Man killed after crashing into cement block wall in Donna
An 18-year-old man was killed after colliding with a cement block wall in Donna.
According to police, the crash occurred at the intersection of FM 493 and Mile 9 at around 6:10 a.m. on Sunday.
Officers discovered a vehicle had collided with a cement block wall and an electrical pole, according to police. The man sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene; an autopsy has been ordered.
Police said preliminary information indicates the vehicle was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control, crossed into the southbound lane, left the roadway and crashed into the wall and pole.
The identity of the driver has not yet been released, and the crash remains under investigation.
More News
News Video
-
Multiple arrests made at Donna drive-thru in connection with criminal investigation
-
Hidalgo County domestic violence shelter creates high risk team to help victims
-
Gridiron Heroes: UTRGV equipment manager ensures players have what they need to...
-
Coach's Take: Port Isabel head football coach shares thoughts on the Vaqueros...
-
Made in the 956 - Vaqueros Edition: San Benito players extend football...
Sports Video
-
UTRGV dominates Langston in 80-0 victory to stay undefeated
-
Gridiron Heroes: UTRGV equipment manager ensures players have what they need to...
-
Coach's Take: Port Isabel head football coach shares thoughts on the Vaqueros...
-
Made in the 956 - Vaqueros Edition: San Benito players extend football...
-
UTRGV athletics director talks about how the Vaqueros 2-0 season is going...