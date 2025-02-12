Man killed in Brownsville construction site

A 35-year-old man died Wednesday at a construction site, according to the Brownsville fire Department.

The unidentified man was operating a compactor when it tipped over and landed on him Wednesday at around 4:40 p.m. near the intersection of Padre Island Highway and Austin Road, according to a spokesperson with the Brownsville Fire Department.

The Brownsville Police Department will investigate the cause of the accident.