Man killed in Donna crash identified
A 58-year-old man died after crashing into a fence in Donna, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The crash happened Tuesday shortly before 3 p.m. near the intersection of Valverde and Minnesota roads.
According to a DPS news release, Francisco Perez Lopez was traveling south in a Dodge pickup truck in the area when “for unknown reasons” he veered into the northbound lanes and sideswiped a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction.
The truck then “veered off the roadway and struck a fence,” DPS said. Lopez was transported to a hospital and died as a result of his injuries.
The investigation into the crash is still underway, DPS said.
