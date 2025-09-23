Man killed in Donna crash identified

Photo credit: Texas Department of Public Safety

A 58-year-old man died after crashing into a fence in Donna, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened Tuesday shortly before 3 p.m. near the intersection of Valverde and Minnesota roads.

According to a DPS news release, Francisco Perez Lopez was traveling south in a Dodge pickup truck in the area when “for unknown reasons” he veered into the northbound lanes and sideswiped a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction.

The truck then “veered off the roadway and struck a fence,” DPS said. Lopez was transported to a hospital and died as a result of his injuries.

The investigation into the crash is still underway, DPS said.