Man on Top 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List arrested in Harlingen

A Valley man on the Top 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender List is now in custody.

John Anthony Rangel was arrested in Harlingen about two weeks ago by special agents with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The details were made public Monday.

The 31-year-old man was wanted since May 2019 for failing to register as a sex offender.

He was convicted in 2017 of three counts of indecency with a child by exposure.