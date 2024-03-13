Man pleads guilty to murder in Brownsville, sentenced to 50 years

A man accused of stabbing another man in Brownsville in July 2022 pleaded guilty to murder.

Joshua Ramirez entered his plea on Wednesday in the 357th District Court, according to a news release from the office of Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz.

Ramirez was arrested in connection with the stabbing death of 53-year-old Luis Rivera-Gonzalez, who was found dead near North Illinois Avenue on July 20. 2022.

According to a news release, further investigation revealed Ramirez killed Rivera-Gonzalez while stealing his vehicle.

He was sentenced to 50 years for murder.

Veronica Posas, 41, was also arrested in connection with the murder. Court records show her murder charge was dismissed on Wednesday.