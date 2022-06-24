Man sentenced to 16 years in prison for burglary, aggravated assault case

A man was sentenced to 16 years in prison for a burglary that ended with him shooting a homeowner, according to a news release from the Cameron County District Attorney's Office.

Rodrigo Villarreal, 18, was found guilty Wednesday of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary of habitation.

Villarreal as sentenced to 16 years in prison on each count. The sentences will run concurrently.

Prosecutors say that on April 5, 2021, Villarreal entered the victim's home while the homeowners were sleeping. He stole two phones and keys to the homeowner's F-250 pick up.

While trying to flee, one of the victims woke up and realized an intruder was in their home. Villarreal used a stolen 9mm handgun and shot the victim three times, hitting him once in the back before fleeing the scene, the news release stated.

The neighbor survived the shooting, and Villarreal was captured by police within a few days, according to the release.

It was later determined that one of the rounds hit the neighbor's home, entering through a window and lodging in the neighbor's bed.