Man sentenced to 35 years in prison in deadly Mission drive-thru shooting

Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail records

A man was sentenced to 35 years in prison Wednesday after taking a plea deal in connection with a fatal shooting that killed a female teen last year.

Juan Jose Trevino pled guilty to murder in exchange for the dismissal of two possession charges, court records indicate.

Trevino was charged in the death of Wendy Acosta Acevedo, who was shot on October 2021 at El Paraiso Drive-Thru — located at 6-Mile Line Road and La Homa Road in rural Mission.

In a news release sent out by Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office following the shooting, authorities said Trevino was seen in a verbal altercation with another female before driving away and shooting in the direction of several individuals at the store.

Acosta was hit and airlifted to a hospital and taken off of life support the following month.