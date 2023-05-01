Man sentenced to 55 years in prison for murder of Harlingen teen

Jesus Saldana Ramirez has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for the murder of 15-year-old Alexandra Castillo.

Ramirez was found guilty on Friday after three days of testimony. Ramirez was accused of stabbing Castillo dozens of times, then dumping her body near Harlingen back in 2020.

The defense was trying to prove that Ramirez was defending himself against Castillo

After investigators found Castillo's body, they looked for Ramirez, but he had fled to Mexico. His family convinced him to turn himself in.

Castillo had a total of 67 stab wounds all over her body, including her back, hands, hips and head.