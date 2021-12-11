Man Set to be Arraigned for Dumping Missing Woman’s Body in Septic Tank
EDINBURG – The man accused of dumping a woman’s body in a septic tank more than 13 years ago is set to be officially charged Wednesday morning.
Forty-year-old Aristeo Cervantes Jr. will be charged with murder.
The charge stems from skeletal remains found inside the septic tank of a home in Edcouch.
Investigators said Cervantes used to live on the property.
After a DNA comparison, the remains were identified as 21-year-old Leona Marie Johnson.
Johnson went missing in March 2004.
Cervantes is currently serving prison time for another case.
More News
News Video
-
Land meant for border wall construction returned to Mission family
-
Local bereavement center sees increase in the amount of families losing relatives...
-
Guatemalan woman in Reynosa migrant camp granted humanitarian parole to enter the...
-
Arrest made in connection to body found at Edinburg mobile home park
-
Non-profit holds event for new and expectant moms in Edinburg