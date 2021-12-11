Man Set to be Arraigned for Dumping Missing Woman’s Body in Septic Tank

EDINBURG – The man accused of dumping a woman’s body in a septic tank more than 13 years ago is set to be officially charged Wednesday morning.

Forty-year-old Aristeo Cervantes Jr. will be charged with murder.

The charge stems from skeletal remains found inside the septic tank of a home in Edcouch.

Investigators said Cervantes used to live on the property.

After a DNA comparison, the remains were identified as 21-year-old Leona Marie Johnson.

Johnson went missing in March 2004.

Cervantes is currently serving prison time for another case.