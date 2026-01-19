5K race in Edinburg to benefit Yaqui Animal Rescue

Yaqui Animal Rescue is devoted to helping cats and dogs — some abused, others that just need to find their forever homes.

The animal shelter is currently getting ready for the Be Mine Canine 5K race scheduled on Valentine's Day. The race is in honor of Cane the German Shepherd who was rescued from an abusive situation, but died shortly afterward from heartworm disease.

Media Director Alyssa Cerroni and Endurance Splits Race Organizer Iris Garza spoke with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza about how the race helps the animal shelter rescue pets in need.

The Be Mine Canine 5K is scheduled for Saturday, February 14 at the Edinburg Municipal Park beginning at 7 a.m.

