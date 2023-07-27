Man sustains head injury after being struck by vehicle outside Stripes store in Mission

A man was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Mission.

According to Mission Police Chief Cesar Torres, a man was walking into a Stripes store off Shary Road and Business 83.

Torres said a driver of a pickup accelerated and lost control of his vehicle, striking a metal barrier and a handicap sign. The vehicle also struck the victim.

Torres said the victim sustained a head injury and was transported to a local hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.