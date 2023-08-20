Man wanted for child sex crimes arrested at Gateway International Bridge

Investigators with the Cameron County Sheriff's Office arrested a man wanted for child sex crimes.

Julio Enrique Ramirez Jr. was arrested for the sexual assault involving a seven-year-old child in Brownsville back in January, according to a news release.

Initial investigation revealed the child was inappropriately touched by Ramirez, according to the release.

Ramirez had left the scene prior to deputies arrival, and an investigation was launched by the sheriff's office and Child Protective Services, according to the release.

After gathering witness statements and evidence, an arrest warrant was issued on March 27. Investigators attempted to apprehend Ramirez, but they discovered he had fled to Mexico, according to the release.

Ramirez was arrested on Thursday, August 17, after entering the U.S. through the Gateway International Bridge, according to the release.

He was transported to the Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center and the investigation is ongoing.