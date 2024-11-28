Man wanted for fleeing after leading Raymondville police in vehicle pursuit

The Willacy County Sheriff's Office is assisting the Raymondville Police Department in searching for a man who led police on a vehicle pursuit.

The sheriff's office said Carlos Soliz Muñoz exited his vehicle after the pursuit in the 800 block of north 4th Street in Raymondville.

Muñoz is wanted for burglary of habitation and has pending multiple charges. He was last seen wearing a white muscle shirt and blue jeans in the northwest sector of Raymondville.

The sheriff's office said Muñoz is considered armed and dangers. Anyone found to be aiding or concealing Muñoz is subject to criminal charges.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Willacy County Sheriff's Office at 956-689-5576.