Man wanted for North Carolina murder arrested at Gateway International Bridge

7 hours 19 minutes 53 seconds ago Saturday, June 03 2023 Jun 3, 2023 June 03, 2023 2:41 PM June 03, 2023 in News - Local

A 25-year-old man is awaiting extradition to North Carolina after he was arrested on a murder charge at the Gateway International Bridge, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to the bridge Saturday in reference to a detained man — William Espino — who had an active arrest warrant for the offense of murder out of Mecklenburg, North Carolina, according to a news release.

Deputies took custody of Espino, who remains jailed at the county detention center pending his extradition. 

