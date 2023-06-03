Man wanted for North Carolina murder arrested at Gateway International Bridge

A 25-year-old man is awaiting extradition to North Carolina after he was arrested on a murder charge at the Gateway International Bridge, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to the bridge Saturday in reference to a detained man — William Espino — who had an active arrest warrant for the offense of murder out of Mecklenburg, North Carolina, according to a news release.

Deputies took custody of Espino, who remains jailed at the county detention center pending his extradition.