Man wanted on charges of child porn turns himself in, Cameron County Sheriff’s Office says
A 20-year-old man wanted on multiple charges of possession of child pornography turned himself in, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.
Favian Vega Jr. walked into the sheriff’s office building on Friday due to having “several outstanding warrants,” according to a news release.
A name inquiry confirmed Vega Jr. had seven outstanding warrants for possession of child pornography, the sheriff’s office stated.
Vega Jr. was immediately taken into custody and remains at the Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center, according to the release.
Details of the crimes Vega Jr. is accused of were not immediately available.
More News
News Video
-
RGV Humane Society officer microchipping services ahead of 4th of July celebrations
-
Cocaine found in shoes of passenger during traffic stop
-
Man wanted on charges of child porn turns himself in, Cameron County...
-
Motorcycle crash that killed McAllen man under investigation
-
Reuniting lost pets with owners made easier with microchipping, animal shelter says
Sports Video
-
Local track club helps next generation of valley runners
-
Blind Tennis Player from the Valley to Represent U.S. at IBSA World...
-
Four UTRGV Track and Field Freshman Preparing for U-20 Championships
-
From North Carolina to the Valley, forward Cole Frame Joins the Toros
-
1-On-1 with Dave Campbell's Insider Matt Stepp