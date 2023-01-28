Man Wants Proper Burial for Mother’s Siblings

NEAR COMBES – A local man wants to offer closure to his elderly mother and give an aunt and uncle he never met a proper burial. The problem is they don’t know exactly where the bodies are buried.

A small cemetery hides in a grove of trees off Highway 77 near Combes. Wolf Chapa visits often with his mother.

“Even though she has dementia, every time we pass this highway, here at the orphanage exit where it’s at, she acknowledges that Pedro and Laura are buried here,” he said.

Pedro and Laura are his mother’s brother and sister. They died of unknown causes as toddlers in the 1940s and are buried somewhere in that cemetery without a grave marker.

“I want to know where they’re at,” he said.

Chapa wants to give the aunt and uncle a proper burial so it could bring closure to his family.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS found out the property is owned by Rio Farms.

They said they acquired the cemetery when they bought the land years ago. They’re checking to see if they were passed on any records of the small cemetery.

We also checked with Cameron County. There are records of the people buried but no information on how they died or where they were buried.

Chapa noted there are a lot of children and babies buried at that location.

He wants to know why his mother’s siblings, and so many other children, died so young in the 30s and 40s.

“Because I would really like to find out more about it, I’m really big on history and I think it would help us out a lot,” he said.

He said he’s hoping speaking out about will solicit help from volunteers and scientists.

We’ve reached out to different universities across the state who does work with skeletal remains. We’ll continue to report any updates.