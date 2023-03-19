Man who admitted to killing wife in rural Edinburg sentenced to 45 years in prison

A man who called 911 last year to report he killed his wife was sentenced to 45 years in prison.

Ismael Medrano was arrested in March 2022 after calling authorities to report he killed his wife.

According to the indictment against him, 50-year-old Maria Elena Garza died after Medrano strangled her. Authorities found her body on the 2900 block of Davis Road in rural Edinburg.

Medrano was hospitalized after the arrest with “self-sustained injuries.”