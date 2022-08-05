Mandatory water restrictions to begin Saturday in San Benito

The city of San Benito will commence mandatory water restrictions on Saturday, Aug. 5.

Under the restrictions, watering will not be allowed between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Car washing hours will also be restricted and must be done with either a bucket or a handheld shutoff nozzle.

“The point of this is not to hand out fines or to be punitive, we're just trying to educate our residents and the people here to conserve water because we are in a drought crisis,” San Benito Public Relations Director David Favila said. “So it's important to make sure we're not wasting the water."

Violators will be fined up to $200.