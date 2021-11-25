x

Many crossing the border to celebrate Thanksgiving

2 hours 3 minutes 9 seconds ago Thursday, November 25 2021 Nov 25, 2021 November 25, 2021 11:34 AM November 25, 2021 in News - Local
By: Cassandra Garcia

Families are coming together for Thanksgiving after spending the last holiday season apart.

The border first closed back in March 2020 due to Covid, leaving a lot of people with family in Mexico who couldn't be together for the holidays last year. 

Ports of entry reopened earlier this month to non-essential travelers that have been vaccinated -- and just in time for Thanksgiving. 

Those crossing are expected to verbally attest that they're vaccinated for COVID-19 and provide documented proof upon request. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days