Many crossing the border to celebrate Thanksgiving

Families are coming together for Thanksgiving after spending the last holiday season apart.

The border first closed back in March 2020 due to Covid, leaving a lot of people with family in Mexico who couldn't be together for the holidays last year.

Ports of entry reopened earlier this month to non-essential travelers that have been vaccinated -- and just in time for Thanksgiving.

Those crossing are expected to verbally attest that they're vaccinated for COVID-19 and provide documented proof upon request.