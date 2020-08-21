Margevicius expected to start for the Mariners against the Rangers

By The

Associated Press



Texas Rangers (10-14, third in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (8-19, fifth in the AL West)

Seattle; Friday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Kolby Allard (0-1, 5.25 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) Mariners: Nick Margevicius (0-1, 3.14 ERA, .91 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

LINE: Rangers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers visit the Seattle Mariners on Friday.

The Mariners went 27-49 in division play in 2019. Seattle hit .237 as a team last season and averaged 3.2 extra base hits per game.

The Rangers went 33-43 in division play in 2019. Texas hit .248 as a team with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 223 total home runs last year.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Texas leads the season series 2-1.

INJURIES: Mariners: Erik Swanson: (forearm), Kendall Graveman: (neck), Carl Edwards Jr.: (right forearm), Nestor Cortes Jr.: (left elbow), Brandon Brennan: (oblique), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Austin Adams: (knee), Mitch Haniger: (back), Evan White: (left knee), Tom Murphy: (left foot).

Rangers: Edinson Volquez: (oblique), Joe Palumbo: (ulcer), Brett Martin: (left rotator cuff), Jose Leclerc: (right shoulder), Corey Kluber: (right shoulder), Nick Goody: (back spasms), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Willie Calhoun: (left hamstring), Elvis Andrus: (back), Robinson Chirinos: (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.