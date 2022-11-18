Massive wildfire in Brooks County contained

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout.

Residents who were evacuated in Brooks County due to a large fire Friday afternoon can return home, according to authorities.

Multiple fire department responded to the fire that has prompted the evacuation of residents living on four county roads.

Brooks County Judge Eric Ramos said the blaze was out Saturday morning, and dozens of firefighters from the Rio Grande Valley were still in the area to prevent the fire from reigniting.

No injuries were reported, but six homes and at least 10 vehicles were either damaged or destroyed by the 300-acre blaze, Ramos added. Homeowners who were evacuated were allowed back in the area.

Ramos also confirmed the fire started as a result of a Thursday human smuggling attempt, where a vehicle crashed into a tree and burst into flames near the Brooks County Rest Area.

Fiery scene near the Brooks County Rest Area after a human smuggler drove off the road and his vehicle caught fire. Brooks County FD was contacted & arrived to extinguish the fire. No injuries reported. 3 noncitizens were apprehended. pic.twitter.com/8yCbPXYKxl — Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings (@USBPChiefRGV) March 4, 2022

No injuries were reported, and three noncitizens were apprehended, according to chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings.

The Brooks County school district asked parents to make the necessary arrangements to pick up their children.

Fire departments from the cities of Weslaco, Pharr, Edinburg, Alamo and the Hidalgo County Office of Emergency Management are heading to the scene to assist in battling the blaze.

Watch the video above for the full story.