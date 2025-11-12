‘Mastermind’ in Brownsville murder for hire scheme found guilty on all charges

Cynthia Margarita Olvera during her trial on Monday, Nov. 10, 2025. KRGV photo

A Brownsville woman was found guilty Wednesday on all charges in connection with the shooting death of her husband’s ex-wife.

Cynthia Margarita Olvera was found guilty on charges of capital murder while remuneration, conspiracy to commit capital murder, engaging in organized criminal activity and burglary of habitation with intent to commit other felony.

Olvera had been on trial since Thursday, Nov. 6, in connection with the death of Adela Gonzalez Martinez.

Adela’s body was found in her apartment on Nov. 2, 2020 with a gunshot wound to the head.

The indictment against Olvera accuses her of conspiring with her husband — Jose "Pepe" Arnoldo Rodriguez — to hire two men to kill Adela.

Rodriguez was identified as Adela’s ex-husband.

Prosecutors previously identified Olvera as the “mastermind” behind the murder for hire scheme that resulted in Adela’s death.

According to the police report, a relative of Rodriguez told authorities that Rodriguez had approached him and offered him $10,000 to kill Adela because “his wife had taken child support from him.”

The police report said investigators learned Rodriguez had paid Adela $10,000, and he still owed her about $10,000.

The hired men, Jonathan Xavier Roman Martinez and Charly Carrillo Torres, took plea deals in connection with the investigation.

Rodriguez was sentenced on Nov. 3 to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to a murder charge in connection with Adela’s death.

On Monday, Torres testified that he was offered $5,000 to help kill Adela.

Sentencing for Olvera is set for Thursday, Nov. 13. She faces up to life without parole.