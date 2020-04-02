Maximum of 2 people per household allowed in Weslaco businesses

The city of Weslaco issued new restrictions on the number of people per family allowed to enter a business.

Starting Thursday people headed out of the house on an essential trip will only be allowed to enter a business with one other person.

Weslaco police Chief Joel Rivera says this is being done in an effort to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

The step was also taken because of an increase in traffic at major retail stores - which Rivera says defeats the purpose of social distancing.

On Wednesday the city of Weslaco posted on social media that only two people would be allowed per vehicle but on Thursday Rivera clarified that's not the case.

The city has since removed that post.

*CORRECTION: This story previously stated that only two people would be allowed per vehicle. It now reflects the correct information provided by the Weslaco police chief.