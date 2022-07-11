McAllen abortion clinic moving operations to New Mexico
Texas' largest independent abortion provider announced Tuesday they are moving operations to New Mexico.
Whole Woman's Health announced the move on social media. It comes in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
The Texas Supreme Court also allowed the state to enforce its 1925 law that banned abortions.
Whole Woman's Health said it is looking to open its new clinic at a New Mexico border city as the state has less restrictive abortion laws.
Whole Woman's Health has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for the move.
