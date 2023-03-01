McAllen airport looking for new airline to offer direct flights to Mexico

The McAllen International Airport is looking for a new way to offer direct flights to Mexico.

The Mexican airline, Aeromar, had operated out of the airport for 35 years and recently shut down due to financial difficulties.

The McAllen airport director said while losing Aeromar as a carrier is a big loss, she is hopeful that the city will find a replacement.

"We have new opportunities to work with U.S. carriers and how they can connect into Mexico, because they do have some more flexibility under the current security conditions and restrictions," City of McAllen Director of Aviations Elizabeth Suarez said.

Anyone who had a flight booked with Aeromar out of the McAllen airport will have to reach out to other carriers to re-book their trips.