McAllen airport now offering direct flights to Cancun

Volaris — an airline based in Mexico City — is now offering nonstop flights out of McAllen to Cancun.

The McAllen International Airport began offering the flights last week, according to a news release.

McAllen city officials and representatives with Volaris celebrated the new route during a Wednesday ceremony.

“Nonstop service to Cancun opens a world of leisure and business opportunities with its beautiful beaches, rich cultural heritage, and vibrant tourism industry.” McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos said in a statement. “Ahora, gracias a Volaris Airlines, our residents can enjoy the convenience of direct flights to this paradise to make travel to Cancun more efficient and enjoyable.”

The route is offered every Wednesday and Saturday.

According to a news release, Volaris is offering special promotional fares for a limited time. Tickets can be purchased through the Volaris website, mobile app, or authorized travel agencies.