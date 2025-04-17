McAllen assistant city manager dies, remembered as 'visionary leader'
The city of McAllen announced Assistant City Manager Joe Vera died early Wednesday morning.
According to a news release, Vera, 69, began his tenure with the city of McAllen in 2014 and oversaw key departments such as the Convention Center Facilities, McAllen Public Library, Palm View Golf Course and Parks and Recreation.
The news release said Vera was "a visionary leader whose dedication and passion transformed McAllen into a vibrant hub of culture and community.?"
More News
Sports Video
-
Port Isabel's Christopher Gonzalez and Michael Torres sign to Schreiner football
-
Spurs forward Sandro Mamukelashvili holding basketball camp in RGV
-
Rio Grande City extends winning streak to 15 with win over Mission
-
Nikki Rowe comes back from early deficit to defeat takes down Edinburg...
-
UTRGV falls 11-4 in road battle to #1 Texas