McAllen assistant city manager dies, remembered as 'visionary leader'

1 hour 46 minutes 59 seconds ago Thursday, April 17 2025 Apr 17, 2025 April 17, 2025 12:21 PM April 17, 2025 in News - Local

The city of McAllen announced Assistant City Manager Joe Vera died early Wednesday morning.

According to a news release, Vera, 69, began his tenure with the city of McAllen in 2014 and oversaw key departments such as the Convention Center Facilities, McAllen Public Library, Palm View Golf Course and Parks and Recreation.

The news release said Vera was "a visionary leader whose dedication and passion transformed McAllen into a vibrant hub of culture and community.?"

