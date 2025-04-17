McAllen assistant city manager dies, remembered as 'visionary leader'

The city of McAllen announced Assistant City Manager Joe Vera died early Wednesday morning.

According to a news release, Vera, 69, began his tenure with the city of McAllen in 2014 and oversaw key departments such as the Convention Center Facilities, McAllen Public Library, Palm View Golf Course and Parks and Recreation.

The news release said Vera was "a visionary leader whose dedication and passion transformed McAllen into a vibrant hub of culture and community.?"