McAllen attorney pleads guilty to assisting drug traffickers

A McAllen attorney accused of providing federal court documents for a drug trafficking organization pleaded guilty to charges on Monday.

Eric S. Jarvis admitted to assisting drug trafficker Angel Aziel Herrera and his successors in Mexico by unlawfully accessing federal documents through the Public Access to Court Electronic Records (PACER) database, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“He helped the drug trafficking organization by obtaining documents that provided information regarding co-conspirators during the ongoing investigation,” the release stated, adding that Herrera and his successors provided the complaints to their sources of supply in order to continue receiving drugs for importation and distribution into the United States.

“Jarvis admitted to obtaining the criminal complaints from PACER on at least eight occasions from July 24, 2017, through May 2021 and providing them to Herrera and/or his co-conspirators by WhatsApp or hand delivery,” the release stated. “He also admitted to accepting drug trafficking proceeds from Mexico as payment from Herrera to represent other co-conspirators working for the organization in criminal matters.”

As part of a plea deal, Herrera agreed to the forfeiture of $8,000 in drug trafficking proceeds he received as payment for his criminal actions.

U.S. District Judge Ricardo H. Hinojosa accepted the plea and charged him with racketeering – punishable with up to five years in prison, according to court records.

Jarvis’ bond was set at $75,000 and his sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 1, court records show.