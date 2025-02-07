McAllen barbershop spotlighted during Black History Month

Barbershops and hair salons have long been a cornerstone for forms of expression within the Black community.

It's where older traditions continue, and new trends are formed.

For Aaron Ramirez, co-owner of the McAllen barbershop Den of Culture, it doesn't matter what your background is or what type of hair you have.

Any differences are left at the door.

“It's one of those places where you come in and feel comfortable and feel the love,” Ramirez said.

The hair and barber studio sits on the corner of Main Street and Hackberry Avenue in McAllen.

Ramirez specializes in barbershop techniques, and braiding different types of hair.

"Haircare took a big part of my childhood growing up cause you wanted to go to school looking clean, and looking nice — looking fresh," Ramirez said. "I would spend nights brushing my hair trying to get the waves and stuff like that. That’s a big part of my culture."

It's an experience he and his wife —Bekah Ramirez — want to share with others who want to learn about black culture.

"Being biracial — my mother being Mexican and my father being African American — my mother didn't really have the knowledge; which is what I wanted to give to the community," Ramirez said. "The world is changing and there is a lot of biracial kids out there. Some parents don't know what to do with their hair."

