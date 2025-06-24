McAllen bee attack hospitalizes 2 people
Two adults were hospitalized following a bee attack on Tuesday, according to McAllen Fire Chief Juan Gloria.
Gloria said at around 11 a.m., the McAllen Fire Department received a report of a bee attack at the 4700 block of south 34th Street.
Firefighters evacuated two adults from the "area of danger" and were taken to a local hospital for further evaluation, according to Gloria.
Gloria said the bees were found inside the wall of a private structure, and McAllen Code Enforcement is following up with the property owners.
Neighbors are asked to remain indoors and avoid the area.
More News
News Video
-
Quinta Mazatlan holding summer events
-
CBP intercepts three invasive bugs at Pharr port of entry
-
More than $800,000 in unreported U.S. currency seized at Anzalduas International Bridge
-
DPS trooper injured during vehicle pursuit with motorcyclist in Edinburg
-
Mexican national accepts plea agreement in connection with San Benito officer's death
Sports Video
-
Vipers guard John Knight III helps run Nike Basketball Camp in Edinburg
-
Phillip Money hosts Edinburg quarterback camp
-
Weslaco, Mercedes qualify to the 7 on 7 State tournament
-
Catching up with Head Coach Lane Lord, UTRGV Women's basketball returns six...
-
RGV Red Crowns postpone Saturday matchup due to opponent travel issues